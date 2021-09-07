CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connersville, IN

Rife P. Rude

By kthurston
Connersville News-Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRife P. Rude, 89, of Connersville, died Friday, September 3, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Rife was born to Luther L. and Gladys O. Paddock Rude on April 30, 1932 in Union County, Indiana. He graduated in 1950 from Brownsville Schools. Rife proudly enlisted in the United States Army in 1953. He was a specialist third class machinist serving in the Korean War, stationed in Northern Japan. After returning home, Rife was employed with Eastside Fuel from which he retired after many years of service. Rife married the former Virginia Kramer on October 8, 2000 at First Baptist. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, and the American Legion. Rife has been a dedicated member of Brownsville Masonic Lodge for the last sixty-eight years. He enjoyed tinkering, telling stories, camping, watching Nascar and reading his bible. Rife and Virginia spent their time traveling the country visiting forty-nine of the fifty states; Utah and Arizona were Rife’s favorite. Above all, Rife loved spending his time with his loving family, whom will miss him dearly.

www.newsexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast early Tuesday as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, drenching storm-battered Louisiana, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and bringing the potential for life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Brownsville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Connersville, IN
County
Union County, IN
State
Indiana State
Connersville, IN
Obituaries
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Brownsville Schools#The United States Army#Eastside Fuel#First Baptist Church#The American Legion#Brownsville Masonic Lodge
Fox News

North Korea says 'strategic' long-range cruise missiles hit targets in test

North Korea said Monday that it successfully tested newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, the first known testing activity in months, underscoring how the country continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy