Rife P. Rude, 89, of Connersville, died Friday, September 3, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Rife was born to Luther L. and Gladys O. Paddock Rude on April 30, 1932 in Union County, Indiana. He graduated in 1950 from Brownsville Schools. Rife proudly enlisted in the United States Army in 1953. He was a specialist third class machinist serving in the Korean War, stationed in Northern Japan. After returning home, Rife was employed with Eastside Fuel from which he retired after many years of service. Rife married the former Virginia Kramer on October 8, 2000 at First Baptist. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, and the American Legion. Rife has been a dedicated member of Brownsville Masonic Lodge for the last sixty-eight years. He enjoyed tinkering, telling stories, camping, watching Nascar and reading his bible. Rife and Virginia spent their time traveling the country visiting forty-nine of the fifty states; Utah and Arizona were Rife’s favorite. Above all, Rife loved spending his time with his loving family, whom will miss him dearly.