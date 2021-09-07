Alaska’s COVID hospitalizations still climbing, 1 in 5 patients now fighting virus
Alaska’s already overwhelmed hospitals took on another 20 patients with COVID-19 over the Labor Day long weekend, with more than 180 people hospitalized with the virus. The state reported 186 COVID-19-related hospitalizations Tuesday, setting a new record. That’s up from 165 the last time numbers were reported, on Friday. It also reported 2,059 new cases of the virus over the same four-day period.www.ktoo.org
