DANSVILLE — Dansville Festival of Balloons began as a small but significant addition to The Jackson Hose Oktoberfest in 1981. The following year it became its own festival (originally the Greit Balloon Rallye) and now, it attracts tens of thousands of people from near and far each year, has donated nearly $220,000 into community non-profits over the past 20 years, and since 1997, has had the distinction of being officially designated as the New York State Festival of Balloons.

DANSVILLE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO