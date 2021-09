Five months after lockdown rules in England were eased and use of public transport for non-essential reasons became legal, some train operators are still blocking off seats as a Covid precaution – potentially adding to rush-hour crowding.On the Bakerloo Line of the London Underground, a dozen seats in the carriage at either end of the train are cordoned off.Passengers are told: “Do not enter this seating area or stand in the doorway vestibule. This is to allow our staff to follow social distancing guidelines.“Doing this helps keep the Bakerloo Line running for essential journeys.”The instruction, originally designed to protect drivers,...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO