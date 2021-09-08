CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mclean County, KY

McLean County Public Schools shut down due to positive COVID cases

By Seth Austin
WTVW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCLEAN COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – McLean County Public Schools are shutting down due to positive COVID cases and quarantines among staff and students. For the rest of the week, McLean County schools will not be in session. Superintendent Tommy Burrough says they are using make-up days, which will be announced at a later time. He said schools will be back in session on Monday, when school leaders will see if their numbers are better.

www.tristatehomepage.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Mclean County, KY
Education
County
Mclean County, KY
Mclean County, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Mclean County, KY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weht#Nti

Comments / 0

Community Policy