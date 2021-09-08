When told more evidence was needed, CPD detective wanted prosecutors to reject charges against suspect in slaying of 7-year-old girl: prosecution memo
Cook County prosecutors contend a Chicago police detective asked them to reject charges against a suspect in the slaying of a 7-year-old girl when they indicated more evidence was needed in the high-profile case because the detective said he “had not seen his family and was tired and was not willing to do any more work on the case,” according to a prosecution memo obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.chicago.suntimes.com
