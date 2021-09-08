CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooler Tonight With Low Humidity -Bill Graul

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s Forecast Low: 56F / Wednesday’s Forecast High: 75F…. Partly cloudy to mostly clear and cooler tonight, with lows ranging from the upper 40s (north/east) to around 56F in the La Crosse area. Humidity will be low tonight as well, so a great night to open up the windows for some free A/C! Winds will decrease tonight into the 5-15 mph range from the W/NW. Only fly in the ointment tonight is a slight chance of showers surviving into northern parts of the viewing area through about midnight or shortly after.

