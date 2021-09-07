Honoring first responders to the flight 93 crash

As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks approaches this Saturday, the WACO School District will be honoring local firefighters, police officers and first responders. Before the WACO varsity football game tomorrow night, the school will be holding a Local Heroes Appreciation presentation to honor those that serve as first responders, firefighters and police officers in Wayland, Crawfordsville and Olds. The presentation will begin at 6:45 p.m. with game balls being presented. WACO Athletic Director Chad Edeker says he hopes to have a great crowd and is excited for the Local Heroes Appreciation, “Hopefully we get all the firefighters in the three towns that make up WACO, our police departments from the area, our first responders. We’re gonna recognize all those guys beforehand so I think there will be plenty of people there early. And I think the atmosphere will be very good.”

