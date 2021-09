GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A 6-year-old girl died on Sunday night while on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. The coroner’s office said it happened around 7:44 p.m. Glenwood Caverns employees started first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived, but at that point, it was too late to save the girl’s life.