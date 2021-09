The Alamont Unit 10 school board on Monday unanimously modified its return to school plan and now requires students and staff to wear masks. The move during a special meeting came after the Illinois State Board of Education placed the school district on probation for only recommending the use of masks. Board members worried about the lost of state funding if they didn't reverse their earlier defiance of the state's requirement for masks in all schools pre-K through 12.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO