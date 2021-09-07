Black and White Doesn’t Have to Be Boring—Stockholm Street Style Champions Monochromatic Style

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Stockholm Fashion Week has come to a close, and all the while, photographer Søren Jepsen was on the ground capturing the city’s most stylish. Between bright colors, flashy prints, and of-the-moment accessories, it was those seemingly simple looks that stood out. Showgoers opted for a lot of black-and-white pieces, from handbags and boots to knitwear and suits. Combining the colorless hues is a modern interpretation of the effortlessly minimalist style we often see out of Scandinavia; however, instead of camel and gray neutrals, it was bolder (yet still minimalist-approved) black and white.