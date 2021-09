Perfectionism is a perspective. Your version of perfect might be someone else’s version of excellence. Your obsession with perfectionism could actually make you seem intimidating to your audience. You won’t know for certain whether someone thinks you’re good or not good enough because you can’t control their perspective, so stop trying. When I first started creating content, I was consumed by making it perfect. Later on, I heard that people stopped paying attention because they felt what I did wasn’t attainable for them and they couldn’t relate to me. I had to relax and start sharing things in a way that wasn’t perfect. It changed and improved the connection I had with my audience by making me more relatable.

