King City, CA

King City vs. Carmel High football game canceled over COVID-19 cases

By Drea Blackwell
KSBW.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKING CITY, Calif. — The upcoming football game between King City High School and Carmel High School has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases in both football programs. King City football coach Mac Villanueva and one of his assistants have tested positive for the virus. Villanueva and the assistant are both vaccinated. Villanueva said they are experiencing minor symptoms. The King City Unified School District requires coaches who test positive to quarantine for ten days.

