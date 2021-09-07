Special Weather Statement issued for Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Vilas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Forest, northern Lincoln, southeastern Vilas, western Florence, Oneida and northwestern Langlade Counties through 730 PM CDT At 643 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eagle River to 8 miles southeast of Willow Reservoir. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rhinelander, Crandon, Eagle River, Tomahawk, Newbold, Harrison, Phelps, Woodboro, Tipler and Parrish. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH