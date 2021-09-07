Warriors to recognize Whitcher again at Vets Park press box
SALAMANCA — From 2009-2020, the words “Coach Whitcher” adorned the outside of the press box that overlooked the football field at Veterans Memorial Park. That press box no longer exists due to a total renovation of the entire Vets Park into a multi-sport complex with updated field surfaces, lighting and scoreboards. But the new press box will once again recognize George Whitcher, one of the men most responsible for the greatness displayed in the heydey of Salamanca football.www.oleantimesherald.com
