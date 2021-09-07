CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salamanca, NY

Warriors to recognize Whitcher again at Vets Park press box

By SAM WILSON Olean Times Herald
Times-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALAMANCA — From 2009-2020, the words “Coach Whitcher” adorned the outside of the press box that overlooked the football field at Veterans Memorial Park. That press box no longer exists due to a total renovation of the entire Vets Park into a multi-sport complex with updated field surfaces, lighting and scoreboards. But the new press box will once again recognize George Whitcher, one of the men most responsible for the greatness displayed in the heydey of Salamanca football.

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salamanca, NY
Sports
Salamanca, NY
Football
City
Salamanca, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Box#The Warriors#Vets#American Football#Covid#Shs#The University At Buffalo#Salamanca Warrior#Southwestern#Class C#Salamanca Press
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy