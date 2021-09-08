How Many Lives Have Been Saved By COVID-19 Vaccines So Far?
In not even two years, COVID-19 has killed over 4.5 million people worldwide, including more than 640,000 Americans (per World Health Organization). Without a doubt, vaccines are the most effective tool we have to combat this pandemic. Research is conflicting, but available data suggest that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are at least 42% and as much as 96% effective against the delta variant (per Healthline).www.healthdigest.com
Comments / 6