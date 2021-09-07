The Matrix Resurrections Images Bring John Wick Vibes & New Clues About Neo's Return

Our first official look at Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections has been revealed. Ahead of the release of the movie's first trailer on Thursday, Warner Bros. Pictures has unveiled the first footage that can be seen by visiting the tie-in website WhatsInTheMatrix.com. The footage includes a look at Reeves in action as he reprises the role of Neo, and images of his return are giving fans John Wick vibes as they continue to spread on social media. And they're seeing it as a good thing.