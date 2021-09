Tom Brady has been in a bubbly mood ever since the night of Feb. 7, and why not?. There was a lot for him to like then and a lot to still like now. There was the postgame speech in which he promised to be back for more tilts at Super Bowl glory, then a riotous Tampa Bay parade in which the Vince Lombardi Trophy got tossed from one boat to another over open water.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO