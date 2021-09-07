CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mitchell, SD

Mitchell City Council approves study for future Corn Palace interior renovation, seating expansion

By Sam Fosness
Mitchellrepublic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn architectural engineering firm was tabbed on Tuesday to study the interior of the Corn Palace to provide the city with key information for its goal to expand seating. During Tuesday's meeting, the Mitchell City Council approved selecting Schemmer, a Sioux Falls-based architectural engineering firm, to take on the roughly $120,000 study on the interior of Mitchell’s biggest tourist attraction. Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson said the project is estimated to take roughly four months to complete.

www.mitchellrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mitchell, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
Mitchell, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Palace#Murals#Renovate#The Mitchell City Council#City

Comments / 0

Community Policy