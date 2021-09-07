Mitchell City Council approves study for future Corn Palace interior renovation, seating expansion

An architectural engineering firm was tabbed on Tuesday to study the interior of the Corn Palace to provide the city with key information for its goal to expand seating. During Tuesday's meeting, the Mitchell City Council approved selecting Schemmer, a Sioux Falls-based architectural engineering firm, to take on the roughly $120,000 study on the interior of Mitchell’s biggest tourist attraction. Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson said the project is estimated to take roughly four months to complete.