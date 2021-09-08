CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate dies following medical emergency inside Virginia Beach Correctional Center

By Julius Ayo
WRIC TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center has died following a medical emergency Sunday afternoon. According to officials from the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, the inmate, identified as 47-year-old Marvin Williams Jr., initially reported to a deputy sheriff that he was feeling unwell Sunday morning and was taken to the jail’s medical division for further treatment.

