With more people working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they and their companies are facing tax issues, even if they’ve relocated to a low-tax state. Some states have been enacting a so-called “convenience of employer” rule that subjects employees to state income taxes for the employer’s state even if the employee has moved out of state for their convenience. The Supreme Court’s ruling in the 2018 case of South Dakota v. Wayfair may bolster a state’s argument that a business has a physical presence, or nexus, in states where their remote employees reside and work from home.

INCOME TAX ・ 14 DAYS AGO