Teachers are in one of the most vulnerable professions for COVID exposure. We are working in overcrowded classrooms and, in each class, barely 10% wear masks and of those that do, most wear them incorrectly. There is no social distancing possible. With the number of emails from parents and number of students out on quarantine due to exposure or confirmed positive cases, I think it is safe to say we are exposed daily. Why does nobody appear concerned about an aging teacher population and our rights? We are working in already difficult conditions.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO