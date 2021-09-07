CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waldo County, ME

Waldo County closed cases

By Erica Thoms
penbaypilot.com
 6 days ago

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 27 - Sept. 3. Benjamin E. Williams, 53, of Belfast, assault in Belfast Oct. 31, 2019, dismissed. Albert Russell, 37, of Belfast, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Belfast June 19, 2020, 30 days in jail; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Belfast Aug. 21, 2020, six months in jail; violating a protection from abuse order in Belfast Aug. 21, 2020, 45 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Belfast Aug. 21, 2020, 45 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Searsport June 26, 2020, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Belfast Oct. 13, 45 days in jail; aggravated criminal trespass in Belfast April 10, two years in prison with all but suspended and 18 months of probation; assault in Belfast April 10, $300 fine; violating a condition of release in Belfast April 10, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Belfast May 29, 30 days in jail.

www.penbaypilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast early Tuesday as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, drenching storm-battered Louisiana, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and bringing the potential for life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockport, ME
City
Belfast, ME
City
Montville, ME
Waldo County, ME
Government
County
Waldo County, ME
City
Monroe, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Morrill, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Searsport
Fox News

North Korea says 'strategic' long-range cruise missiles hit targets in test

North Korea said Monday that it successfully tested newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, the first known testing activity in months, underscoring how the country continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy