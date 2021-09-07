Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 27 - Sept. 3. Benjamin E. Williams, 53, of Belfast, assault in Belfast Oct. 31, 2019, dismissed. Albert Russell, 37, of Belfast, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Belfast June 19, 2020, 30 days in jail; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Belfast Aug. 21, 2020, six months in jail; violating a protection from abuse order in Belfast Aug. 21, 2020, 45 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Belfast Aug. 21, 2020, 45 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Searsport June 26, 2020, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Belfast Oct. 13, 45 days in jail; aggravated criminal trespass in Belfast April 10, two years in prison with all but suspended and 18 months of probation; assault in Belfast April 10, $300 fine; violating a condition of release in Belfast April 10, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Belfast May 29, 30 days in jail.