Full Cast Announced for Broadway's To Kill A Mockingbird
8 days ago
Complete casting has been announced for Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which return to Broadway’s Shubert Theatre on October 5. The play is directed by Bartlett Sher and features a script by Aaron Sorkin. Joining original stars Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger as as Scout Finch...
CBS and The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards announced today hosts for The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!, live from The Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, September 26th on CBS and available to stream live and on demand with Paramount+. The special will celebrate the return to live theater and commemorate the 74th Annual Tony Awards for the 2019-2020 season in a four-hour television and streaming event.
Get ready, 'cause here they come! Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway return of Ain't Too Proud–The Life and Times of the Temptations. As previously reported, the musical will resume performances at the Imperial Theatre with a special gala performance on October 16. Nik Walker, Matt Manuel, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson and Jelani Remy will return to their leading roles as Otis Williams, David Ruffin, Paul Williams, Melvin Franklin and Eddie Kendricks, respectively.
Jeff Daniels & Tamsen Fadal on "The Broadway Show" Broadway is back and with it comes the season premiere of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, formerly known as Broadway Profiles. Before it airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the season premiere. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this episode will air in New York City on September 5 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Providence, RI: Trinity Repertory Company has announced the full adult cast for their production of A Christmas Carol. The show marks the 45th consecutive year that the organization has produced a new version of the holiday classic, which is reimagined anew by the company every year. More information about the show, including cast bios, is available at www.trinityrep.com/carol.
NEW YORK — A march to protest transgender inequality on the stage is set for Sept. 6. Trans March on Broadway, which is being organized by actress and activist Sis, follows transgender trailblazer Alexandra Billings’ response to controversial comments made by British theatrical producer Cameron Mackintosh, which were slammed as transphobic by many in the community.
When it comes to acting nominations in this newly named category for performers you might as well just skip the part about Anthology or TV movies. All the acting nominations—this year at least—are from Limited Series (formerly called miniseries), or in the case of those seven nominations for Hamilton actors, come from a show otherwise only eligible for Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). Go figure. The Television Academy has been wrestling with eligibility in certain areas that just don’t seem to fit elsewhere, so they came up with this convoluted hodgepodge that makes little sense, shoehorning Hamilton’s cast in here because they couldn’t find any other place to put the stars of this video performance shot five years ago. Sadly, because of this, very worthy performances from the likes of Ethan Hawke, Jeff Daniels, Bryan Cranston, John Boyega, Joel Edgerton, Chris Rock and more have been shuffled off to the sidelines. Here are the Lead Actors who did make the cut, and you can scroll down to the bottom to see my prediction for the winner, as well as analysis and winner for the corresponding Supporting Actor award in these categories.
BELFAST — The Belfast Maskers next production “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” by Dale Wasserman, will be directed by Artist Director Meg Nickerson. Based on the 1962 novel by Ken Kesey, it was first adapted as a Broadway play starring Kirk Douglas and then in 1975, the movie version swept five Academy-Awards categories for Best Picture, Director, Actor (Jack Nicholson), Actress (Louise Fletcher) and Screenplay.
Producer Barry Diller today announced the complete cast for the Broadway return of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, the most successful American play in Broadway history. Written by Aaron Sorkin with direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird is set to reopen on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Shubert Theatre.
For anyone who loves theater, this contemporary history of Broadway is a pure joy! As audiences prepare for the return of live theater after an unprecedented absence of 18 months, an all-star cast tells the inside story of the last time Broadway came back from the brink. On Broadway shows how this revival helped save New York City, thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion, and the sometimes uneasy balance between art and commerce. Interviews with legends of the stage and screen, including Hugh Jackman, Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Viola Davis, and Ian McKellen take us behind the scenes of Broadway’s most groundbreaking and beloved shows, from A Chorus Line to Hamilton. Archival clips of iconic performances by Lin Manuel Miranda, Patti Lupone, Bernadette Peters, James Earl Jones and Mandy Patinkin punctuate this hurly-burly ride through the main street of American show business. Now that New York City is facing an uncertain path forward in its recovery from a devastating pandemic, this documentary from Academy Award®-nominated director Oren Jacoby and the producers of RBG shows how Broadway led the way in the city’s last great rebirth and provides a model of how it can come back again.
Transgender actors and advocates for greater trans inclusion on Broadway gathered in the heart of Manhattan’s theater district on Monday. Called the Trans March on Broadway, the event was organized in response to producer Cameron Mackintosh’s recent statements that transgender casting in classic musicals is a “gimmick.” Participants seized upon the opportunity for transgender members of the industry to reclaim an ongoing debate about casting, inclusion and access.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Upcoming productions of the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Orpheum season have been announced, and tickets are already available. Tickets can be purchased for individual shows or in packages. Choose-Your-Own-Three allows fans to choose which shows they would like to see otherwise, there are four and...
Producers of Broadway’s Company have completed casting with the hiring of Manu Narayan, who takes over the role of Theo previously filled by Kyle Dean Massey. Narayan’s Broadway credits include Gettin’ the Band Back Together, Bombay Dreams and Lincoln Center Theater’s My Fair Lady revival. He appeared in Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2019 Off Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along, like Company a classic Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical.
After a year and a half, one of NYC’s most iconic mainstays is back open at fully capacity: our beloved Broadway. Though the news was announced back in May, it’s been a long time coming and New Yorkers have been eagerly awaiting the event.
Ben Crawford and Meghan Picerno in "The Phantom of the Opera" When The Phantom of the Opera resumes performances at the Majestic Theatre on October 22, it will be led by Ben Crawford, Meghan Picerno and John Riddle as The Phantom, Christine and Raoul, respectively. Emilie Kouatchou will make her Broadway debut as an alternate for the role of Christine, which will make her the first Black actor to play the role on Broadway.
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Broadway’s biggest musicals roared back to life on Tuesday after an unprecedented 18-month, pandemic-induced shutdown that cast an eerie silence over New York’s usually bustling theater district. The curtain rose again on top musicals “Hamilton,” “The Lion King” and “Wicked” before packed audiences in the biggest...
You’re invited to Opening Night at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street, featuring performances from Dear Evan Hansen, Aladdin, Wicked, The Lion King, and Diana The Musical. The evening will be hosted by Michael Urie, actor known for Ugly Betty and Younger. Plus, don’t miss exciting events happening throughout the store including:. Special...
Want to see a show under the stars? The iconic Starlight announced a fantastic lineup of Broadway productions for 2022 rife with crowd-pleasing musicals and hit stage favorites. The roster includes productions that were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. “Some of the shows playing in 2022 have been on the docket for quite some time,” says Rich Baker, president, and CEO of Starlight. “I’m so excited that they’re back on the road, bigger and better than ever before, and that we can share them with Kansas City audiences next summer.”
The Clay Center with Nederlander National Markets has announced the return of Broadway in Charleston. Last year’s season was canceled due to COVID-19. The upcoming season opens Feb. 16 with “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” followed by “Hairspray” March 22, “Anastasia” April 12 and “Jersey Boys” April 27. The rescheduled performance of “Stomp” will be held Nov. 18. Tickets for the original performance will be honored.
