Genshin Impact: How to Make Bait

With the new fishing system introduced in Geshin Impact‘s 2.1 Update, many players are likely eager to cast in their fishing lines and reel in a big catch. To catch fish in Genshin Impact, players will need to craft bait, which will vary depending on the kind of fish. Initially, the game provides players with Fruit Paste Bait, a basic lure used to catch common fish such as the Medaka. For learning how to craft other types of lures, players must travel to a specific seller to purchase the recipes. Read on to learn how to how to make bait in Genshin Impact.