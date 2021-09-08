CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Genshin Impact: How to Make Bait

By Ethan Webb
thenerdstash.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the new fishing system introduced in Geshin Impact‘s 2.1 Update, many players are likely eager to cast in their fishing lines and reel in a big catch. To catch fish in Genshin Impact, players will need to craft bait, which will vary depending on the kind of fish. Initially, the game provides players with Fruit Paste Bait, a basic lure used to catch common fish such as the Medaka. For learning how to craft other types of lures, players must travel to a specific seller to purchase the recipes. Read on to learn how to how to make bait in Genshin Impact.

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Rod#Worm#Geshin Impact#Craft Bait#The Fishing Association#Wheat X 1#Shirakodai#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact

Comments / 0

Community Policy