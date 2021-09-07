Genshin Impact: List of Fishing Spot Locations

Fishing is an activity in Genshin Impact that was introduced in the 2.1 Update. You need to finish the quest “Exploding Population” and have the Serenitea Pot to unlock fishing. You can use fish in cooking and unlock new bait recipes. Some fish such as the Golden Koi, Rusty Koi, and Raimei Angelfish are used to unlock a new weapon! By the end of this guide, you will learn the lists of all known fishing locations in Genshin Impact and where to catch every fish.