We all remember where we were the morning of September 11, 2001. A documentary that I recently viewed brought that to mind. Those 2,977 people went to work that morning and never came home. We need to remember and honor those brave souls by listening to each other, stopping the finger pointing, keeping an open mind; the “other side” might have a good idea. We all have one thing in common: We are each a member of the human race, and loved by our Creator. Let’s remember to be kind and tolerant toward each other. A fitting tribute.

ORANGE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO