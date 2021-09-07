CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SBDC seminar to cover government relief programs

Cover picture for the articleGovernment relief programs for local businesses will be discussed at a locally produced webinar scheduled to run from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will explore loan forgiveness options available to recipients of Paycheck Protection Program loans. He will also provide updates on the Employee Retention Tax Credit, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and other recovery programs.

