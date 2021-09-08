CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

LIsa Yutzy

By Staff Reports
TribTown.com
 5 days ago

Lisa Ann Yutzy, 53, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 4, 2021 at Schneck Medical Center. She was a lifelong resident of Seymour. She was born August 22, 1968 in Seymour to Fred S. and Mary Lou (Kauther) Yutzy. She is survived by her four sisters, Cindy (John) Sweeney of Brownstown, Sheila (David) Roll of Brownstown, Kathy Bushong of Columbus, and Noella Wainwright of Rochester, NY; four brothers, Mark Barber, Steve (Melanie) Barber, Wayne Barber, and Robin (Tammy) Barber, all of Tennessee; and several nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces.

