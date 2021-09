James LeRoy Roeder passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021 after a long, hard fought, and courageous battle with cancer. He was 77 years-old. Jim was born in Seymour, Indiana on April 23, 1944. He was the firstborn son of John and Eva Roeder. He attended Immanuel Lutheran grade school in Seymour, Indiana, where he graduated as class valedictorian.