Pandemic: Modeling shows COVID slowing, but still 'very dangerous and unpredictable'

Oregon health officials are confirming that the latest modeling shows COVID-19 cases are slowing. "But we can't rest on our laurels," Oregon Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said. "This is not an on-off fix. It's a dimmer fix. We need to be prepared if COVID reemerges. Whether it's the current Delta variant or future variants that may not even be known yet. They could come back with a vengeance."