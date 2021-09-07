Woman in custody after stabbing death of boy, 6

West Allis Police announced a woman is now in custody in connection to the stabbing death of six-year-old Hank Brown-Rockow. The circumstances are unclear but officers say it happened at this home near south 73rd and Orchard just before 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The boy was brought to Children's hospital where he later died.

"That's a gut punch. That is a hard gut punch when you have a lot of families here like this so. it's really sad,” said neighbor Brian Brinkley.

Brinkley lives just a few doors down from the house where the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner noted the boy lived.

"They seemed like good kids. I did not know of anything beyond that. I was not aware of any problems in the house,” Brinkley said.

Other neighbors said all the kids on the block got along, playing outside with one another.

"I usually see them bouncing through all the houses over there,” said Cathy Kelnhofer.

"They'd ride bikes in the front here," neighbor John Zychowicz added. "There's a lot of kids on the block actually. A lot of the families are pretty disturbed."

The neighborhood, as well as a school community, were shocked by the news. the West Allis - West Milwaukee School District said school counselors, psychologists and social workers have all been assigned to Jefferson elementary to support students and staff.

"It's unbelievable,” said parent Miguel Magana. "I don't know how the little kids can handle that stuff."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. West Allis Police said they are not looking for any other potential suspects.

