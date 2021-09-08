CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim of motel stabbing in Redlands identified, hospitalized suspect arrested

By Quinn Wilson
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe victim of a fatal stabbing at a Redlands motel was identified and a second suspect in his killing was taken into police custody, authorities said Tuesday, Sept. 7. The victim of the Friday, Sept. 3, attack was identified as 32-year-old Roberto Sustayta Luke of Fontana, the Redlands Police Department said. Jeffery Allen Lawwill, 46, of San Bernardino — who was detained and hospitalized early Saturday morning, Sept. 4, with a hand injury related to the stabbing — was released from the hospital later on Saturday and arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

www.dailybulletin.com

