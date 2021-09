It’s hard to believe but Disney almost made Raven Baxter a canonical lesbian in the That’s So Raven spin-off series Raven’s Home. Raven-Symoné has been a major part of series from The Cosby Show to Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper over the years but her real-life lesbian identity has never been a part of her characters in TV shows. But it looks like that might have been possible much sooner.