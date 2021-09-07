Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Matchup Preview (9/9/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Matchup Preview (9/9/21) The 2021 NFL season is finally upon us! On the inaugural day of the new season, we will see the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys. There are plenty of storylines to go around, from Dak Prescott’s return to the field after a gruesome season-ending ankle injury last year to Tom Brady’s return to the NFL for his age 44 season.