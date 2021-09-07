CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Matchup Preview (9/9/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

By Jacob Wayne
lineups.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Matchup Preview (9/9/21) The 2021 NFL season is finally upon us! On the inaugural day of the new season, we will see the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys. There are plenty of storylines to go around, from Dak Prescott’s return to the field after a gruesome season-ending ankle injury last year to Tom Brady’s return to the NFL for his age 44 season.

www.lineups.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Micah Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Nbc#De Randy Gregory#Cb#Dt Neville Gallimore#Ir Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Rb Giovani Bernard#Wr#Hard Knocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy