Visitors Pay Their Respects At Flight 93 Memorial Ahead Of Sept. 11

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – In four days, the nation will come together to remember those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on America. Saturday marks 20 years since the attacks. Like Washington and New York, Americans will gather at the crash site of Flight 93 in Somerset County.

No matter where you are from, there is a feeling you get when you visit the former Somerset County strip mine that, in the blink of an eye, turned into a hallowed historic place for Americans.

“Heartwrenching. Just tears at you, remembering what happened 20 years ago. It’s just sad,” said Sue Kertianis from Cleveland.

“I actually had goosebumps on my arm as we started driving closer and closer,” said Jennifer Tiner from Fairview, Texas.

According to the National Park Service, 10 years after the Flight 93 Memorial’s official dedication, the number of people coming has increased.

“Since the construction of the memorial, we’ve seen visitors come from not just the United States but all over the world just to hear the story of Flight 93 and what 40 complete strangers did that day,” said Katie Hostetler with the National Park Service.

“Kinda emotional. We were at the visitor center, saw the displays, it kind of hit home,” said Mike Slagle.

Slagle is from Federal Way, Washington state. His home and the memorial have a connection with a man who coined the famous phrase associated with Flight 93: “Let’s roll.”

“Federal Way, they have a Todd Beamer High School but I didn’t really know too much about him. But coming here and seeing what they did, I have a better respect for him, more informed respect for him,” said Slagle.

Bob Kertianis is from Cleveland, Ohio where the ill-fated airline changed course, heading for Washington D.C. to possibly destroy the Capitol building or the White House. The heroes of 93 stopped that. If they were to die, it would be on their terms trying to save lives.

“It’s humbling. I can’t imagine what it was like to be on that plane,” said Bob Kertianis.

With a scene of violence, noise and fire two decades gone, for Tiner it’s now a place of silent contemplation and genuine thanks.

“My overall view of this place is just how peaceful it is, from the cool breeze to the rolling hills and just the quietness about here,” said Tiner.

You can learn more about visiting the memorial in observance of Sept. 11 here. A list of other 9/11 events around the Pittsburgh area can be found here .