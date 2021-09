A group of some 200 oil and gas executives and “bitcoin miners” mixed, mingled, drank beer, and talked shop on a recent Wednesday night in August in Houston, Texas. The main topic of discussion: Using “stranded” natural gas to power bitcoin mining rigs, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions and makes money for the gas providers, as well as the miners. Bitcoin mining is becoming a big thing in the oil and gas patch. What is it?

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO