Special Weather Statement issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Cochise County through 600 PM MST At 512 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Douglas, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Douglas, Bisbee-Douglas Airport, Pirtleville and McNeal. This includes the following highways Route 80 between mile markers 353 and 389. Route 191 between mile markers 1 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH