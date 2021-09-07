Gail A. Learn, Peckville, died unexpectedly Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Brian and Mary Toro Learn. Gail graduated from Abington Heights High School, earned her bachelor’s degree at Penn State University, and later achieved a master’s degree from Marywood College in social work. Prior to her retirement, Gail worked many years as a licensed clinical therapist and served as regional director of mental health services at Merakey Behavioral Health, Carbondale. She was also a member of Countryside Community Church in Newton, serving as a lay leader and a longtime member of the choir.