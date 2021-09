Markets were mixed-to-down for the first trading day after our three-day weekend: the Dow closed down -0.76%, -267 points — now essentially flat from a month ago. The Nasdaq, on the other hand, gained another +0.07%, which is enough for a new all-time closing high. The S&P 500 split the difference, down -0.34% on the day. The small-cap Russell 2000 fell another -0.72%.