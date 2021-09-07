Police Benevolent Association Honors 23 NYPD Members Killed On 9/11 With Wall Of Portraits

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Police Benevolent Association is remembering its fallen brothers and sisters with a special 9/11 tribute.

New York City’s PBA has unveiled “23 Remembered” inside their Manhattan headquarters.

The Wall of Heroes features hand-painted portraits of the 23 NYPD members killed on Sept. 11, 2001, and a tribute to the hundreds of police officers who have died of 9/11-related illness.

Each portrait features the officer in dress uniform with the badges and honors they earned throughout their careers.