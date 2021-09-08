CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Finally Found a Medium-Coverage Foundation That Feels Featherlight and Stays Put All Day

By Gina Vaynshteyn
You search and you search for that perfect foundation, looking high and low on every beauty retailer's site and all over TikTok and Instagram. It needs to blend imperceptibly, match your skin tone perfectly, and cover blemishes all at once, for sure—but it also should hydrate and leave skin dewy. It should be go on in, like, 10 seconds flat. And it should be able to be applied with fingertips, a brush, or sponge. After plenty of searching, I found that foundation, and I'm never letting it go.

