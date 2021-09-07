Maine to get fed relief money for broadband access

Whether it is unfounded rumors about vaccines or conspiracy theories on who is our duly elected president, misinformation seems, unfortunately, to be the order of the day. Sadly, that is true of recent criticism of my bill to encourage a much-needed expansion of internet access. Senate Bill 556 is a commonsense measure to accelerate deployment of reliable, high-speed wireless broadband infrastructure. It would improve access in communities throughout the state – including Marin County – by bringing California into compliance with federal and state laws that are being ignored or disregarded by local jurisdictions.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO