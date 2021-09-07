Maine to get fed relief money for broadband access
(The Center Square) – Maine is getting a windfall of federal pandemic relief funding to help expand broadband internet access in the largely rural state. The $128 million in relief funds, part of Maine's share of the American Rescue Plan Act, will be diverted to the Maine Connectivity Authority, a newly created quasi-governmental agency with the authority to build physical infrastructure, provide grants and loans for broadband projects, and partner with local governments to expand internet coverage.www.thecentersquare.com
