Maine to get fed relief money for broadband access

By Christian Wade
thecentersquare.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Maine is getting a windfall of federal pandemic relief funding to help expand broadband internet access in the largely rural state. The $128 million in relief funds, part of Maine's share of the American Rescue Plan Act, will be diverted to the Maine Connectivity Authority, a newly created quasi-governmental agency with the authority to build physical infrastructure, provide grants and loans for broadband projects, and partner with local governments to expand internet coverage.

www.thecentersquare.com

Albany Herald

GERALD GREENE: Expanding access to health care through access to broadband

One of my most important priorities is the improvement of access to broadband in Georgia. This issue took on renewed importance during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when many of us were working from home and students were attending classes online. I have seen the impact of access to broadband on access to health care. The expanding use of “telemedicine” has demonstrated a crucial path to quality health care access for those not living near a large hospital or medical specialists.
HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

Feds set seasonal ban for Gulf of Maine lobstering

(The Center Square) – New federal rules aimed at reducing risks to critically endangered North Atlantic right whales will make a nearly 1,000 mile section of the Maine coastline off limits to lobstermen several months of the year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s new regulations, which were finalized on...
MAINE STATE
