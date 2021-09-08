CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crownsville, MD

Crownsville Man Sentenced To Six Years In Federal Prison For Possession Of Child Pornography

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQ4GG_0bpIh7Y600

CROWNSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that 36-year-old Jared Johnson was sentenced to six years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

Johnson was also ordered to pay $45,000 in restitution to the victims and that when he register as a sex of fender following his release from prison.

According to plea, from May 2020 to Aug. 2020, an in ternet cloud storage service provider sent the National Center of Missing and Exploited Child ren five cyber tipline reports detailing hundreds of child pornography images uploaded to an account within its in ternet platform.

The account was linked with Johnson’s phone number and IP address in Crownsville. Over the course of five reports, the in ternet storage provider reported over 2,500 images of child pornography uploaded to Johnson’s account.

During a search of Johnson’s home on July 24, 2020, Anne Arundel County detectives found Johnson’s cell phone and computer submerged underwater within the basement’s sump pump system.

A for ensic analysis of the computer revealed that Johnson possessed over 12,000 images and videos of child pornography.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Child hood, a nationwide in itiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crownsville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Prison#Project Safe Child#Itiative#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy