CROWNSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that 36-year-old Jared Johnson was sentenced to six years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

Johnson was also ordered to pay $45,000 in restitution to the victims and that when he register as a sex of fender following his release from prison.

According to plea, from May 2020 to Aug. 2020, an in ternet cloud storage service provider sent the National Center of Missing and Exploited Child ren five cyber tipline reports detailing hundreds of child pornography images uploaded to an account within its in ternet platform.

The account was linked with Johnson’s phone number and IP address in Crownsville. Over the course of five reports, the in ternet storage provider reported over 2,500 images of child pornography uploaded to Johnson’s account.

During a search of Johnson’s home on July 24, 2020, Anne Arundel County detectives found Johnson’s cell phone and computer submerged underwater within the basement’s sump pump system.

A for ensic analysis of the computer revealed that Johnson possessed over 12,000 images and videos of child pornography.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Child hood, a nationwide in itiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.