Philadelphia, PA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * From this afternoon through late tonight. * Thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast to move through the region this evening. Given the very saturated soils from recent heavy rain events, additional brief heavy rainfall of one to two inches may quickly lead to flooding of flood prone and other low-lying areas due to rapid runoff.

alerts.weather.gov

#Flash Flood Watch#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Eastern Chester#Lower Bucks#Upper Bucks#Western Chester

