Bronx, NY

Bronx Man Arrested After Allegedly Raping 70-Year-Old Woman At Gunpoint

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested after allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx .

The alleged attack happened around 2 a.m. on July 27 in the Belmont section.

Tuesday, police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Reginald Bellot, of the Bronx, in connection to the incident.

Police say a 70-year-old woman had just entered her apartment building when someone approached her from behind, pulled out a gun and forced her into a stairwell.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted and raped the woman at gunpoint before running off.

According to police, the woman reported the attack on Aug. 2 after she went to a hospital for evaluation.

Bellot faces numerous charges, including rape, strangulation and predatory sexual assault.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Sept. 7, 2021.

Comments / 75

Beverly Brown
5d ago

this disgusting low life should Rot in jail this could have been his mother or his, grandmother quite sure he wouldn't like it if someone had did this to someone in his family he needs to be locked up for a long time and no plea bargaining

Reply
33
Rosalind Brown
5d ago

I'm glad they arrested someone, I hope to God he's the one that did it, with her waiting to get checked there's likely to be little to no DNA left. Its sad she can't even be safe in her building

Reply(2)
15
Esther White
5d ago

Ummm Grandma, next time have someone see you home and safely inside or stay home! These are not the good ole days of yesteryear, when you could get away with this! Can't be outside that time of night! Alone,you kidding me?Sorry though,you gotta be more careful @ your age! Next time, stay where you at,or have an escort!

Reply(22)
13
 

