Gonzaga Bulldogs coach Mark Few cited for DUI

Gonzaga coach Mark Few was cited for driving under the influence Monday night in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, according to published reports on Tuesday.

According to a Coeur d’Alene Police report, the 58-year-old Few had blood-alcohol content levels of .119 and .120.

The Coeur d’Alene Press said the report indicated Few was pulled over shortly before 9 p.m. local time.

The newspaper said the report said Few was stopped “after he was called in as driving erratic and speeding. Mark exhibited several signs of intoxication. Mark refused to complete field sobriety tests but provided breath samples of 0.119 and 0.120.”

The legal limit in Idaho is 0.08.

Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford confirmed the university is aware of Few’s situation.

“While the facts of the situation are still being evaluated, we understand its severity and the legal process that will follow,” Standiford said in a statement. “As a Gonzaga employee, we respect Coach Few’s right to privacy and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

Coeur d’Alene is located approximately 35 miles east of Spokane, Wash., where the Gonzaga campus is located.

Few has a 630-125 record in 22 seasons as Gonzaga’s coach. The Bulldogs lost to Baylor in last season’s national title game and also lost to North Carolina in the 2017 championship contest.

–Field Level Media

