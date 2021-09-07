JBS Plant In Greeley Fined Nearly $175,000 After Employee’s Arm Amputated When It Became Stuck In Conveyor Belt

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The JBS Meat Plant in Greeley has been issued five citations and will pay fines totally nearly $175,000. This comes after an employee’s arm was amputated after it became stuck in a conveyor belt.

The incident happened in February. A worker was cleaning a conveyor belt when he reached for something that fell and his smock sleeve became tangled in the conveyor belt’s sprockets.

OSHA determined that JBS had not properly guarded the conveyor belt and employees did not know to wear a plastic device to ensure that sleeves don’t dangle.