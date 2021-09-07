CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greeley, CO

JBS Plant In Greeley Fined Nearly $175,000 After Employee’s Arm Amputated When It Became Stuck In Conveyor Belt

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIIbE_0bpIgmHT00

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The JBS Meat Plant in Greeley has been issued five citations and will pay fines totally nearly $175,000. This comes after an employee’s arm was amputated after it became stuck in a conveyor belt.

(credit: CBS)

The incident happened in February. A worker was cleaning a conveyor belt when he reached for something that fell and his smock sleeve became tangled in the conveyor belt’s sprockets.

OSHA determined that JBS had not properly guarded the conveyor belt and employees did not know to wear a plastic device to ensure that sleeves don’t dangle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Greeley, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
Greeley, CO
Business
City
Greeley, CO
Greeley, CO
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jbs#Conveyor Belt#Osha#Jbs Plant#The Jbs Meat Plant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy