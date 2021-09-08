CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

John Burton Roberts, Jr

San Marcos Daily Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Glurpo the clown at Aquarena Springs, to the Chairman and President of Busch Entertainment Corporation (a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch Companies), John spent his life living his dreams of entertaining people. At the time of his retirement, John had over 17,000 people working in his organization and more than 20 million visitors each year. John chose to retire at an early age and return to his roots in Texas where he owned a ranch. With his wife Dedee, he raised Texas longhorns, including Grand Champion Buckshot with horns over 8 feet wide, and built their dream home in Austin. John loved hunting and fishing and being with friends where he was a wonderful storyteller, sometimes with some exaggeration, much to the delight of his friends and family.

www.sanmarcosrecord.com

