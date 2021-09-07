The Apple Watch Is Going to Outer Space for This New Health Study

Apple wants to significantly expand the health functions of its smartwatch, but supposedly needs more time. The manufacturer is working on the integration of a thermometer in the Apple Watch, which should give users a better insight into the cycle and fertile days in order to help with pregnancy planning. These functions are planned for 2022, like that Wall Street Journal reported with reference to informed persons and internal documents of the manufacturer. The temperature sensor should also improve sleep tracking and possibly detect a fever at a later date.

