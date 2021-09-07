CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Apple Watch Is Going to Outer Space for This New Health Study

By Jesse Hollington
idropnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Apple Watch has already played an important role in contributing to numerous health studies, and now it looks like it’s about to conquer the final frontier. Elon Musk’s private space exploration firm SpaceX is planning to send four private citizens into orbit on a new three-day mission called Inspiration4, and among other things, the crew will be conducting health research to “help further human exploration of space.”

